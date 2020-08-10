Gardaí issue appeal for man missing from Donegal since weekend

Contact
Gardaí in Donegal are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 34-year-old man who has been missing from the Ramelton area since the weekend.
Seamus McCarney is originally from Omagh but was visiting Ramelton with family and was last seen in Milford on Saturday morning, August 8 at around 9.30am.
He is described as being 5'9", with short brown hair and a beard, of medium build with brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black tracksuit top, black shoes and a black Nike peaked cap.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or can assist gardaí in locating him is asked to contact Milford garda station on (074) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
