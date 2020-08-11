Popular Glenties Harvest Fair Festival cancelled

It has been officially confirmed that this year's Glenties Harvest Fair Festival has been cancelled.

In a statement the fair organisers said on their Facebook page:

We are sad to announce that we have had to take the inevitable decision to cancel this year's Harvest Fair Festival due to Covid 19.

"We have to follow the government guidelines and everyone's safety is paramount to us, plus the numbers at events wasnt increased as we hoped they would be.

"We tried to give it every chance, hence why we are only cancelling now. But, we promise to be back bigger and better in 2021.

"Thanks to everyone for enquiring regarding trading stalls and events. Keep safe everyone and we will post a few memories over the coming weeks to mark the dates of the festival. Go raibh maith agaibh.