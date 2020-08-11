Popular Glenties Harvest Fair Festival cancelled

Contact
It has been officially confirmed that this year's Glenties Harvest Fair Festival has been cancelled.
In a statement the fair organisers said on their Facebook page:
We are sad to announce that we have had to take the inevitable decision to cancel this year's Harvest Fair Festival due to Covid 19.
"We have to follow the government guidelines and everyone's safety is paramount to us, plus the numbers at events wasnt increased as we hoped they would be.
"We tried to give it every chance, hence why we are only cancelling now. But, we promise to be back bigger and better in 2021.
"Thanks to everyone for enquiring regarding trading stalls and events. Keep safe everyone and we will post a few memories over the coming weeks to mark the dates of the festival. Go raibh maith agaibh.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.