Donegal gardaí are investigating an incident where a man committed a lewd act in a public park

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a man carried out a lewd act in Swan Park, Buncrana on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the well-known beauty spot shortly before 8pm.

A female who was listening to music was walking through the park when she was approached by a man who committed the lewd act.

The incident took place on the Cahir O' Doherty road which is on the side of the Lough Swilly RNLI base at the time.

The female reported the matter to Buncrana Garda Station.

The man is described as 5ft 7 in height, of slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a light blue t-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana.