Call for action to restore Donegal courthouse

Connie Duffy

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Albert Doherty has called on ministers from the current coalition government to apply a fresh and vigorous impetus into the local campaign to have the Carndonagh courthouse reopened and court services restored.

"The latest reply received from the Courts Service is disappointing. The report on Carndonagh courthouse requirement was completed by Aecom and received by the Courts Service in February or early March 2020," he said.

"I am now requesting that ministers in the coalition government apply a fresh and vigorous impetus into the local campaign to have the courthouse reopened and court services restored to Carndonagh and north Inishowen.

"I have written to Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O'Donovan and local Minister of State with responsibility for Law Reform, Charlie McConalogue seeking their personal and direct efforts to ensure that the refurbishment works required are delivered forthwith.

Cllr Doherty added it was imperative that the key services previously delivered by Carndonagh courthouse and the ensuing benefits to the legal service providers, local gardaí, the local business sector and the local town and rural community are reinstated.

