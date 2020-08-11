Call for action to restore Donegal courthouse

Contact
Carndonagh courthouse - call for action from local councillor, Albert Doherty
Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Albert Doherty has called on ministers from the current coalition government to apply a fresh and vigorous impetus into the local campaign to have the Carndonagh courthouse reopened and court services restored.
"The latest reply received from the Courts Service is disappointing. The report on Carndonagh courthouse requirement was completed by Aecom and received by the Courts Service in February or early March 2020," he said.
"I am now requesting that ministers in the coalition government apply a fresh and vigorous impetus into the local campaign to have the courthouse reopened and court services restored to Carndonagh and north Inishowen.
"I have written to Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O'Donovan and local Minister of State with responsibility for Law Reform, Charlie McConalogue seeking their personal and direct efforts to ensure that the refurbishment works required are delivered forthwith.
Cllr Doherty added it was imperative that the key services previously delivered by Carndonagh courthouse and the ensuing benefits to the legal service providers, local gardaí, the local business sector and the local town and rural community are reinstated.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.