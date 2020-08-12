SIPTU calls for safe toilet facilities for bus drivers affected by Covid-19 emergency

SIPTU representatives have called for the provision of adequate and safe toilet facilities for bus drivers in a letter delivered to the National Transport Authority (NTA) office at Harcourt Lane, Dublin 2.

SIPTU sector organiser, John Murphy, said: “SIPTU members have campaigned for several years for the provision of toilet facilities for bus drivers. With the onset of the Covid-19 emergency the provision of such facilities has become a serious health and safety issue.

“The pandemic has resulted in many facilities, previously used by the women and men who drive our buses, being closed or unavailable due to the necessary restrictions imposed to contain the virus.

“SIPTU representatives have written to the NTA over recent months to highlight the unacceptable situation regarding toilet provision but have received no formal response. The provision of such facilities lies firmly with the NTA and the public transport operators.

"The effect of the current situation is that in the absence of toilet facilities across the network bus drivers must return to their depots to avail of toilet facilities. This situation has on occasion lead to delays or the cancellation of services”.

He added: “Toilet facilities are a basic right that should be provided for all bus drivers. SIPTU representatives are insisting this matter is addressed urgently.

"During the Covid-19 emergency these women and men have provided an excellent public service and deserve to be provided with facilities which will allow them to continue their work in a professional and safe manner,” he said.