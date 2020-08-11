Donegal to receive funding of almost €1.7M for Housing Adaptation grants - Kavanagh

Donegal County Council will receive funding to support home adaptations for older people and those living with a disability in private houses, a Fine Gael councillor has said.

"Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has announced allocations to local authorities worth a total of €73.75 million in 2020 for Housing Adaptation Grants," said Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.

"These grants are vital as they enable older people and people with disabilities and mobility issues in Donegal to remain living independently in their own homes for longer should they wish and will also facilitate early return from hospital.



“The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.



“I am delighted that Donegal County Council has a combined total of €1,675,125 to support vulnerable people in the county with the necessary requirements they need to live in their homes.

“Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household.



“The Government remains committed to supporting older people to live in their own home with dignity and independence, for as long as possible. We also want to empower and give those with a disability the ability to choose the supports that most meet their needs."



He added:“Today’s funding announcement is in line with the commitments contained in the Programme for Government. These grants are so important as they also create employment opportunities for builders and businesses in Donegal and help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible."

The Letterkenny councillor added he was also delighted too that all local authorities have received an increase in 2020 on the 2019 allocation.

"These grants have a huge impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability and older people, to continue to live independently in their own homes," said Cllr Kavanagh.