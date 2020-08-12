Rossnowlagh beach access road to be closed for repairs

One of the main access roads to one of the county's most popular beaches is to be closed for repairs from next Monday at Rossnowlagh.

Donegal County Council confirmed:

"The beach access road to Rossnowlagh beach, below the Smugglers, will be closed to the public for a period of two weeks from Monday 17 August for necessary upgrade works following recent storm damage.

"The contractor will try and facilitate, as much as possible, for safe pedestrian access at weekends during this period.

"We appreciate the patience of the public for this necessary interference to access."