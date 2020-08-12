Emergency services at scene of crash on major road

Contact
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a road traffic accident on the main Letterkenny to Derry road.
It is understood that the incident took place close to the Church of All Saints Newtowncunningham just after 6.00 pm.
One motorist reported that there were five ambulances and three fire brigades at the scene.
Gardaí are also in attendance.
Traffic diversions have been put in place.
