Donegal pensioners speak of 21 years of hell

A retired 70-year-old pastor with the Methodist Church and his 72-year-old wife have broken their silence to speak of their "21 years of hell" in south-west Donegal.

Brian and Eirene Griffin say they have nothing left to lose following an arson attack on their home at Croaghlin which is situated just off the Bunglas road neatly nestling into the foothills of Sliabh Liag.

It is the latest in the series of attacks on their property which include destruction of their property, human excrement and urine being left around their house and various other forms of intimidation.

The latest attack, in late June, saw windows broken and a fire started in their study. It cost thousands of euro to put their family home back in order but the incident has taken its toll on the couple.

"Locals have told me they are embarrassed at what has happened to us over the years. We don't want anyone to go to jail, we just want to live in peace. It has been 21 years of hell," said Brian.

"I feel dirty, I feel sullied; the orderly living and the civility of life has disappeared.

“This is not what we have come to expect in this part of the county or in any part of Donegal.

Whoever is doing this represents nobody. We don't think this is sectarian but I'm frightened."

Both Brian and Eirene feel the general feeling in the locality is that this is a community that's scared if they speak out, something might happen to them too.

A spokesperson for the gardaí confirmed this week they are investigating a fire at a house in Sliabh Liag which occurred on a date unknown between March 14 and June 25.

"Gardaí attended the property and scenes of crime carried out a technical examination. A text alert appealing for information was issued to the Kilcar/Glen community alert scheme.

Gardaí have also carried out house to house enquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding: Investigations continue, with further enquiries ongoing. Results from the technical examination of the burglary are awaited."

Gardaí are appealing to the public who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward and make contact.

Gardaí in Killybegs can be contacted on (074) 9731002, or alternatively contact can be made with any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, she said.

