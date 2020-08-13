Electrical fault at Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant repaired

Irish Water and Donegal County Council have apologised to customers in the Falcarragh, Gortahork and surrounding areas who were without a water supply last night and early this morning following an electrical fault at the Ardsbeg water treatment plant.

Crews worked through the night to repair the fault and the issue is now resolved. It may take a few hours this morning for a full supply to return to all customers.

Any customers still experiencing issues later this morning can report them to the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1850 278 278.

Kevin Love, Irish Water commented: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to repair the fault and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

"Our customer care helpline is open and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.”