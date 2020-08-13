Donegal gardaí renew appeal for information on missing man

Contact
Seamus McCarney
Gardaí in Milford are renewing their appeal for the whereabouts of Seamus McCarney, 34 years, who is missing from Ramelton since Friday, Augsut 7.
Seamus is originally from Omagh but was visiting Ramelton with family and was last seen in Milford town on Saturday morning August 8, at approximately 9.30am.
It is now believed that Seamus left Milford town on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at approximately 12.20pm. and arrived at Bus Árus, in Dublin at 5.20pm.
He is described as being 5'9", with short brown hair and a beard, of medium build with brown eyes. When last seen Seamus was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black tracksuit top, light brown shoes and a black nike peaked cap.
Gardaí and Seamus's family are concerned for his well being and are asking anyone who knows of Seamus's whereabouts or can assist gardaí in locating him to contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Oileán na Marbh or Island of the Dead as captured by photographer Gareth Wray. See his Facebook page Gareth Wray Photography for more stunning shots from Donegal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.