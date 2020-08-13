Donegal gardaí renew appeal for information on missing man

Gardaí in Milford are renewing their appeal for the whereabouts of Seamus McCarney, 34 years, who is missing from Ramelton since Friday, Augsut 7.

Seamus is originally from Omagh but was visiting Ramelton with family and was last seen in Milford town on Saturday morning August 8, at approximately 9.30am.

It is now believed that Seamus left Milford town on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at approximately 12.20pm. and arrived at Bus Árus, in Dublin at 5.20pm.

He is described as being 5'9", with short brown hair and a beard, of medium build with brown eyes. When last seen Seamus was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black tracksuit top, light brown shoes and a black nike peaked cap.



Gardaí and Seamus's family are concerned for his well being and are asking anyone who knows of Seamus's whereabouts or can assist gardaí in locating him to contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.