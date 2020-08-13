Queen plans to visit Tory Island in 2021

Contact
Tory island off the coast of Donegal
There will be somewhat of a buzz around Tory Island next year as islanders busy themselves in anticipation of a somewhat unusual royal visit.
A queen and her royal entourage were due to arrive on the island this year but due to unforeseen circumstances couldn’t make it.
In 2019, it was reported that a committee had been formed on Tory Island to oversee the setting up of a new hive of industry - namely a honey making business.
The idea was that of Saskia Lévy Rogers who said the island was perfect for the project.
The idea is one that is expected to come to fruition next year after having suffered a minor setback recently.
Beekeeper Jim Ryan said: “They haven’t been out and they are not doing well.”
