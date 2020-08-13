Donegal's Allingham Festival writing competitions open with cash prizes up for grabs

Contact

The Allingham Festival 2020 Flash Fiction and Poetry Competitions are now open to writers from Donegal as well as those from across Ireland and beyond.

In an announcement on their website, the festival organisers said: "We have received some fantastic entries over the years, and we are looking forward to reading this year's entries. 

"Our competitions are designed to recognise and reward talented writers who, in the footsteps of William Allingham, seek to launch or further their careers."

The Allingham Festival includes competitions for adult writers of poetry and flash fiction, and also competitions for children.

Entries can be submitted online or by post up until midnight on Monday, September 28.

The top prize in both Flash Fiction and Poetry is €300. Winners are invited to read their winning entries for an online awards ceremony as part of the main festival.

The rules, entry forms and deadlines for Allingham competitions for Children's Art and Writing are listed separately on the Allingham website.

