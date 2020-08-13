Reopen the Public Service Card service in local Intreo offices as soon as possible- TD

Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal TD, Sinn Fein's Martin Kenny, is calling on the Minister for Social Protection to reopen the Public Service Card service in Local Intreo offices as soon as possible.

“I have been contacted by a number of constituents who have tried making appointments to get a Public Service Card (PSC).

"Some of these people require it in order to apply for the free travel pass. They have been informed by their local Intreo office that they are unable to provide this service due to the fact that they cannot take peoples photos due to Covid – 19 restrictions.

“However the National Driver Learning Service (NDLS) is able to provide their services which are similar and involve the public making an appointment and having there photo taken in the local NDLS centre.

"Clearly there is going to be a back log of individuals requiring PSC cards and the Department of Social Protection need to do something in order to get this service up and running as soon as possible."

He added: "I have written to the Minister to request that she resume this service so that individuals may apply and receive their PSC or free travel pass that they are entitled to.”