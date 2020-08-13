Donegal homes were without a water supply last night and early this morning

There wasn't a drop of water to be had for the households in the Falcarragh, Gortahork and surrounding areas last night and early this morning but now all is back to normal.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council have issued a statement saying they would like to apologise to customers in the these areas who were without a water supply last night and early this morning following an electrical fault at the Ardsbeg water treatment plant.

Crews worked through the night to repair the fault and the issue is now resolved.

They added it might have taken a few hours this morning for a full supply to return to all customers but any still experiencing issues can report them to the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1850 278 278.

Kevin Love, Irish Water commented: “Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to repair the fault and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

"Our customer care helpline is open and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.”

"Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent hand washing."