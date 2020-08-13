Missing Omagh man found in Dublin

A 34-year-old Omagh man who went missing in Donegal has been found alive and well in Dublin.

Only this morning gardaí in Milford renewed their appeal for the whereabouts of Seamus McCarney, who went missing while on a visit to Ramelton last Friday, August 7

He was visiting Ramelton with family and was last seen in Milford town on Saturday morning, August 8 at approximately 9.30am.

They added they believed that Seamus left Milford town on Sunday, August 9, at approximately 12.20pm. and arrived at Busáras, in Dublin at 5.20pm.

A Facebook post by Omagh councillor, Barry McElduff this evening said Seamus had been found safe in Dublin.

"Thanks to everyone in Omagh, Donegal and Dublin who played a part. The McCarney family are most grateful to loyal neighbours and friends who showed such solidarity," he said.