Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

An Bord Pleanala refuses planning permission for Donegal housing development

The decision follows an appeal lodged after permission was granted by Donegal County Council

Denied

An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for Donegal Town housing development

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for 36 houses and four duplex apartments at a site on the outskirts of Donegal Town.

Donegal County Council previously granted permission for the development by Tir Conaill Properties Ltd at the Old Laghey Road and Farmleigh Park.

However, an appeal was lodged and the council's decision was overturned.

A report by the site inspector gives two reasons for An Bord Pleanala's decision.

The first reason relates to Special Areas of Conservation (SAC)s in the vicinity of the development. They are the Lough Eske and Ardnamona SAC, Donegal Bay SAC and Donegal Bay SPA. The report states that the board is not satisfied based on the information provided that these sites would not be adversely affected by the development.

The second issue relates directly to the development.

The report states: "Having regard to the limited size and poor quality of private open space proposed for Block no. 1 and for dwellings along the northern boundary of the site, and to the limited separation distance provided between Block no. 1 and existing residential dwellings to the west of the site, the Board considered that the proposed development would result in a substandard form of development which would result in an unacceptable loss of privacy to existing properties in Farmleigh Park.

"The development would, by reason of the foregoing, be an over-development of the site and would be contrary to the provisions of the Donegal Development Plan. The proposed development would, therefore, seriously injure the residential amenities of the existing and future residents of the site and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie