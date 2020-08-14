Contact

Did you buy a EuroMillions ticket in West Tyrone?

Donegal people asked to check ...just in case!

Were you in West Tyrone at the en d of July?

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

People from Donegal who visited West Tyrone recently are being asked to check to see if they purchased a lottery ticket there.

A EuroMillions prize worth £87,534.10 has yet to be claimed from a ticket bought in that part of the county.

National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket who matched the five main numbers and no Lucky Star numbers in the EuroMillions draw on July 31, 2020.

The winning EuroMillions numbers on that date were 21, 24, 30, 46, 49 and the Lucky Star numbers were 2 and 5.

The lucky ticket-holder has until January 27, 2021 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“In the current situation we’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online via The National Lottery website or via The National Lottery App, where possible. You can scan your retail draw-based game tickets on The National Lottery App to see if you’ve won a prize.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

