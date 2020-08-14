Donegal County Museum delighted to announce the launch of Virtual St Catherines’s Website

Did you know that there was religious worship for over five centuries in St Catherine’s Church, Killybegs?

Did you know that Saint Catherine of Alexandria is the patron saint of Killybegs and the patron of all seafarers? All of this information and more is available on a new website which allows you to visualise the built heritage of this fascinating site from a new perspective.Since 2018, Donegal County Museum, in partnership with Ulster University’s Intelligent Systems Research Centre, has been working with Killybegs History and Heritage Society to promote and preserve the history and heritage of St Catherine’s 15th Century church in Killybegs, Co Donegal.

Using the latest digital technology you can now pay a virtual visit to medieval St Catherine’s and learn more about the heyday of this historic site. The exhibition features a complete virtual reconstruction (VR) of the church and graveyard, based on extensive historical research carried out by Killybegs History and Heritage Society.

Visiting the Virtual St Catherine’s online exhibition, you can explore the reconstruction, view 360 degree image tours and see 3D digitised artefacts.

Now people from all over the world can experience a virtual visit to the site and learn more about its role in both local and international history. Donegal County Museum would like to thank the Killybegs History and Heritage Society for their enthusiasm, knowledge and hospitality.



This project has been funded by the EU’s Northern Periphery and Arctic programme 2014-2020 (ERDF) and is part of the CINE project a collaborative digital heritage project between 9 partners from Norway, Iceland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, http://cine.interreg-npa.eu/about-the-project/ Donegal County Museum is part of the Culture Division of Donegal County Council.

Check out: www.virtualstcatherines.net