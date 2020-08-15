Attempts to link Covid-19 testing to cattle prices is inflammatory and wrong

Contact
Comments that delays in Covid-19 testing could impact prices paid to farmers were inflammatory and wrong said the IFA president
IFA president, Tim Cullinan, has told farmers in Donegal that comments by Meat Industry Ireland (MII) in the Dáil on Thursday that delays in Covid-19 testing could impact prices paid to farmers were inflammatory and wrong.
“While it is clear that we need quicker Covid-19 test results, to link this with prices to farmers is unacceptable,” he said.
“This is typical of the factories. They will use any excuse to cut prices to farmers,” he said.
“Public health has to be the priority at all times, but farmers have been working around the clock to keep the food supply chain open.
"They are already struggling to make ends meet and this threat by MII at Thursday’s Oireachtas Committee hearing is unacceptable,” he said
“It’s important that we keep the supply chain open, but it cannot be done by passing costs back tofarmers.
"The beef barons will have to take less profits in 2020, rather than playing workers off against farmers,” he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Harps players congratulate Ryan Connolly after he scored against St. Pat's in the cup. Picture: Stephen Doherty
Comments that delays in Covid-19 testing could impact prices paid to farmers were inflammatory and wrong said the IFA president
Simon Harris TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and Geraldine King, CEO of the National Recruitment Federation. Photo: Picture It Photography.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.