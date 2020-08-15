Attempts to link Covid-19 testing to cattle prices is inflammatory and wrong



IFA president, Tim Cullinan, has told farmers in Donegal that comments by Meat Industry Ireland (MII) in the Dáil on Thursday that delays in Covid-19 testing could impact prices paid to farmers were inflammatory and wrong.

“While it is clear that we need quicker Covid-19 test results, to link this with prices to farmers is unacceptable,” he said.

“This is typical of the factories. They will use any excuse to cut prices to farmers,” he said.

“Public health has to be the priority at all times, but farmers have been working around the clock to keep the food supply chain open.

"They are already struggling to make ends meet and this threat by MII at Thursday’s Oireachtas Committee hearing is unacceptable,” he said

“It’s important that we keep the supply chain open, but it cannot be done by passing costs back tofarmers.

"The beef barons will have to take less profits in 2020, rather than playing workers off against farmers,” he said.