DONEGAL SHOPPERS BEWARE: Sweets recalled due to choking risk from additive

Contact
Recall alert issued for jelly sweets
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall alert for Jelly Mini Cup Sweets.
The alert issued on Friday encompasses all batch codes and best before dates on the following products which originate in the Netherlands:
Pipo Cup Jelly;
Fruit Flavour Jelly Cup;
Mix Jelly Pudding;
Pipo TH Cup Jelly.
According to the FSAI: “The above jelly mini cup sweets are subject to recall, as they may cause a choking risk, due to the presence of certain gel-forming food additive ingredients. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in shops supplied with the implicated sweets.”
Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers are asked to remove the implicated sweets from sale. They are also asked to display a point-of-sale recall notice in shops where they were sold.
Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated sweets and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.
Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated sweets.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Archaeological field research by Disert Heritage Group. The group will be releasing a series of short videos daily on the connections that people have with the area
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.