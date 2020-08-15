Top Donegal boxing club back in action this week

Raphoe Boxing Club was back a hive of activity this week as the club’s fighters returned to training after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Raphoe club, under the direction of head coach Gary McCullagh, had waited and wondered over the shutdown for the go-ahead to resume.

On Monday night, the young pugilists returned and the club’s new sponsorship deal has one of the rings in split new shape.

Husband and wife team Mark Hunter of LK Bikes and Aoife McGill, the owner of Aoife McGill Personal Training, have sponsored new corner pads for Raphoe Boxing Club.

Peter O’Donnell of Raphoe BC said: “We were delighted to welcome our young boxers back to the club this week with our coaches Gary McCullagh and Gerard Keaveney.

“It has been a long wait for everyone and now we just hope to get news of some competition for them soon. It has been a very difficult period for everyone in the world as Covid-19 ravaged everywhere, but we just hope for some normality to return again.

“Our boxers were delighted to get back into the gym and get to work again after such a long time waiting.”

Raphoe’s ace in the pack is six-time Irish champion and double European bronze medalist Leah Gallen, who has seen European and World bids deferred with the teenager now aiming for a winter slot at European level again.

Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley hones his tools at Raphoe ABC, working with McCullagh while he is located at home. Quigley is still hopeful of landing a bout with Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez.

The Ballybofey man was on hand this morning for the handover of Raphoe BC’s new corner pads.

Peter O’Donnell added: “We would like to thank very much Mark and Aoife for their generous sponsorship to the club. It is a difficult time for businesses and we are indebted to their efforts to help the club.

“We wish them every success in their business ventures. Without the help and support of people like that, the club would not be able to thrive as it does.”