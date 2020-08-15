Confirmation ceremony in Derrybeg tomorrow

Children from Scoil Bhríde, Meenacladdy; Scoil Adhamhnáin, Lunniagh; Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg; Scoil Chonaill, Bunbeg and Scoil Phádraig, Dore will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation during 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg tomorrow, Sunday, August 16.

A practice session for the children will take place on Saturday in St Mary’s at 8pm and prior to that at 7pm. confessions for the children will be heard.

On account of this there will be no 7pm Mass in St Mary’s Church this Saturday evening.