Donegal Railway Heritage Centre AGM and talk begins at 2pm today, Saturday
The annual general meeting of the Donegal Railway Heritage Centre takes place this afternoon, Saturday, August 15 at 2pm in the museum which is situated at the Old Station House, Tyrconnail Street, Donegal town.
All members welcome! Come and hear about their busy year that we have just had and our exciting plans for the future.
It will be followed by a heitage talk at approximately 2.30pm. This is part of the centre's Heritage Week activities. Jim McBride will give a talk entirled 'The Last Decade of the Donegal Railway', covering up until 1959.
This event will also be broadcast live on Facebook.
