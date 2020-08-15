Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Minister to examine access route to iconic Donegal tourist facility

Locals angry at 18-year delay opening pedestrian pathway at Drumboe Woods, Stranorlar

Minister to examine access route to iconic Donegal tourist facility

The locked gates that bar people from gaining access to Drumboe Woods, Stranorlar

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A key part of the infrastructure needed to further enhance the attractiveness of Drumboe Woods in Stranorlar for both the public and the school going community is set to receive some attention - after an 18-year wait.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD has informed local councillor, Patrick McGowan that she will explore the situation regarding the unopened pathway at the side of Finn Valley College, Stranorlar and whether and permission to lease it to Donegal County Council can be obtained.

This has been an issued that has angered locals for years and one which could be so easily resolved.

Local walkers not to mention the school going community at the college have pleased with the authorities to speed up the opening process for years. They have said it was a vital missing link in the development of Drumboe Woods.

Cllr McGowan has blamed red tape for the delays.

In a letter to the minister he explained that both the Finn Valley College and Donegal ETB wrote to her department a long time ago requesting permission to lease this narrow strip of ground that runs along side the college to Donegal County Council so that the council can open and insure it for use by the public.

“This pathway was constructed by the ETB in 2012 as part of the planning permission conditions for the then new college
“However red tape has meant this pathway has been padlocked closed for 18 years preventing the local community from accessing local forestry and river walks.

“This unacceptable delay in my opinion is the height of nonsense and clearly demonstrates why the public think so little of Government services. Please can you ask you department officials to move this matter on,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie