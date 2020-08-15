Minister to examine access route to iconic Donegal tourist facility

A key part of the infrastructure needed to further enhance the attractiveness of Drumboe Woods in Stranorlar for both the public and the school going community is set to receive some attention - after an 18-year wait.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD has informed local councillor, Patrick McGowan that she will explore the situation regarding the unopened pathway at the side of Finn Valley College, Stranorlar and whether and permission to lease it to Donegal County Council can be obtained.

This has been an issued that has angered locals for years and one which could be so easily resolved.

Local walkers not to mention the school going community at the college have pleased with the authorities to speed up the opening process for years. They have said it was a vital missing link in the development of Drumboe Woods.

Cllr McGowan has blamed red tape for the delays.

In a letter to the minister he explained that both the Finn Valley College and Donegal ETB wrote to her department a long time ago requesting permission to lease this narrow strip of ground that runs along side the college to Donegal County Council so that the council can open and insure it for use by the public.

“This pathway was constructed by the ETB in 2012 as part of the planning permission conditions for the then new college

“However red tape has meant this pathway has been padlocked closed for 18 years preventing the local community from accessing local forestry and river walks.

“This unacceptable delay in my opinion is the height of nonsense and clearly demonstrates why the public think so little of Government services. Please can you ask you department officials to move this matter on,” he said.