Good weather and visitors to Donegal pushing water demand up

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are asking customers across Donegal to conserve water as the warm weather and an increase in the number of visitors is resulting in an increased demand on the public water network.

Irish Water Operations Lead for Donegal, Kevin Love said: “With the recent warm weather and an increase in visitors to Donegal the amount of drinking water being used is greater in some areas than the volume of water which can be produced.

"We are urging all consumers in Donegal at this time to be mindful of their use. We are keeping the situation under continuous review and are working closely with Donegal County Council. We are working hard to ensure there is water available for all customers across the County and ask everyone to take small steps to conserve water,” he said.

Customers should continue to follow the HSE Covid-19 guidance on hand-washing. Irish Water continues to work at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

The latest updates and advice on water conservation are available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie the Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278.

Customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.