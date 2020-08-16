Crew member of trawler drowned while attempting to board vessel in Killybegs

A crew member of a fishing boat docked in Killybegs drowned when attempting to board his vessel in poor weather conditions, the inquest into his death has heard.

The body of John Gerard McCarthy, 62, of Castletownbere, Co Cork was found on the shore in Killybegs on March 14, 2019.

The inquest at Letterkenny Coroner’s Court heard that he had been drinking in local bars and went to return to his boat despite attempts to get him to stay overnight onshore.

The inquest found he died by drowning and coroner Denis McCauley returned a verdict of death by misadventure.

Mr McCarthy was the engineer on the trawler Menhaden which had berthed in Killybegs on March 9. He had been a crew member of the vessel since 1980.

Crew member of Menhaden’s sister vessel Sea Spray, David Kelly, told the inquest he had seen Mr McCarthy in the Bayview Hotel watching a football match the night before he was found.

Concern about weather conditions

He said he ended up drinking with Mr McCarthy in three bars later in the evening. Concerned about the weather conditions he acquired a room for the night at one bar.

McCarthy “had had a few drinks” and despite a number of attempts to get him to stay the night, he left the room to return to his boat.

He said the last time he saw Mr McCarthy was 12.40am.

The following morning he returned to his boat and heard that Mr McCathy had not returned to Menhaden.

Menhaden was tied up beside two other boats and was the third boat out from the pier.

Under questioning from the coroner, Mr Kelly said crossing between the boats would have been dangerous in the weather conditions but can be dangerous at any time. “You can slip going between boats sober,” he said.

He said the weather got worse as the night went on.

Garda Kevin Coyle carried out an investigation into the death and said there was a gangway between the pier and the first boat, Olgarry, and a gangway between it and the second boat, Grip Transporter. A net was connecting Grip Transporter with Menhaden.

The alert was raised when his crew members found Mr McCathy had not returned to the boat. Killybegs Coast Guard launched a rib.

Risky manoeuvre

Shane McCrudden of the Killybegs Coast Guard said transferring between boats using a net can be a risky manoeuvre “even in flat calm conditions”.

“It is a risky manoeuvre and if you can do anything at all to reduce the risk it would be welcomed,” he said.

He said there was an increase in the use of gangways in recent years but nets are still used by some boats. The affordability of gangways was an issue, he added.

In his deposition, Ryan Murphy, the skipper of the vessel said Mr McCarthy went on shore around 5pm and the crew attempted to contact him by phone the following morning. The harbour master was contacted that he was missing at around 10.30am.

He said CCTV showed Mr McMCarthy on the pier before 1am. He appeared steady on his feet and there were strong winds and heavy rain, he said.

CCTV showed him going on to the Olgarry but not crossing to Grip Transporter.

Garda Ciaran Cassidy Mr McCarthy’s body was found on rocks on the shore at Bruckless at around 1.30pm.

He was face down and had cuts on his head. He said there was nothing suspicious about the death.

A pathologist's report found that McCarthy had an alcohol level about six times the drink-driving limit. The post mortem concluded that he had died by drowning.

The coroner found that due to the amount of alcohol Mr McCarthy had consumed the verdict was death by misadventure.

He said Mr McCarthy had been advised not to return to his boat after consuming alcohol and the weather conditions had made getting to the boat more dangerous.

The coroner extended his condolences to Mr McCathy’s family and thanked the emergency services.

Sgt Paul Lynch extended condolences on behalf of the gardaí.