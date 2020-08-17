Safety concerns over wet and windy weather this week

Contact
Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas
Unseasonably wet and windy weather is expected across the country in the days ahead.
A weather advisory from Met Éireann said further rainfall warnings are likely along with possible wind warnings.
Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas, Met Éireann said.
The advisory is in place until Saturday.
A status yellow rain warning is in place for Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas
An Bord Pleanála to review the Environmental Impact Assessment Screening for proposed Donegal sewerage scheme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.