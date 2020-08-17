Safety concerns over wet and windy weather this week

Unseasonably wet and windy weather is expected across the country in the days ahead.

A weather advisory from Met Éireann said further rainfall warnings are likely along with possible wind warnings.

Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas, Met Éireann said.

The advisory is in place until Saturday.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Munster, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway.

