Appointments of clergy made in diocese of Raphoe

A number of clergy appointments have been announced in the diocese of Raphoe.

Bishop Alan McGuckian announced the appointments today.

Rev Dr Niall Coll is returning to the diocese after 19 years lecturing in St Mary’s University College, Belfast, to take up the position of parish priest of Drumholm from September 11.

Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, administrator at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, will also be administrator at Glenswilly and Templedouglas.

Rev Fr Jonathan Flood, chaplain, St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, will also be curate in Glenswilly, from September 4.

In a statement the dioceses said Bishop McGuckian thanked both men for accepting their appointments and wished them and those with whom they serve every blessing in the time ahead.

The Bishop also thanked Fr Cathal O'Fearrai, Fr Hugh Hanlon and Fr Dermot Burke for their generous ministry to the Parish of Ballintra since the loss of Fr Joe O’Donnell in July 2019.

The diocese said the bishop appreciates the priests of the cathedral parish who have generously taken care of the parish of Glenswilly since Fr Sweeney first became ill in 2019.