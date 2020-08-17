Planning permission sought for another distillery in Donegal

Contact
Plans have been lodged to build another distillery in Donegal.
Doyle's Distillery Ltd has lodged plans with Donegal County Council to build a new distillery complex building at Cummirk, Cloghan.
The plans include an ancillary office/reception/toilet area, storage area, bottling line, plant room, milling mash tun and fermentation, pallet and still areas as well as external silos.
The proposal also includes the provision of a sewage treatment system and the change of use of an existing shed to a distillery research and development centre as well as retention permission for altered roofline and side extension to existing shed.
A decision from Donegal County Council on the application is due in October.
