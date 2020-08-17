Planning permission sought for another distillery in Donegal

Plans have been lodged to build another distillery in Donegal.

Doyle's Distillery Ltd has lodged plans with Donegal County Council to build a new distillery complex building at Cummirk, Cloghan.

The plans include an ancillary office/reception/toilet area, storage area, bottling line, plant room, milling mash tun and fermentation, pallet and still areas as well as external silos.

The proposal also includes the provision of a sewage treatment system and the change of use of an existing shed to a distillery research and development centre as well as retention permission for altered roofline and side extension to existing shed.

A decision from Donegal County Council on the application is due in October.