Extension plans for LYIT confirmed

New library, general education building and IT and innovation laboratories included in plans

LYIT named runner-up in The Sunday Times Institute of Technology of the Year Award for 2018

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Reporter:

Reporter

Plans to expand facilities at Letterkenny Institute of Technology have been announced.
The extension is part of national plans for investment in higher education.
The project will see the construction of a new 5,000 square metre library and general education building which will accommodate a learning resource centre, IT and innovation laboratories, online learning delivery rooms and classrooms.
The Killybegs campus has also recently received €1.8m in funding for the modernisation of the main building.
The extension is one of a bundle of five projects at higher education sites around the country which are expected to go to tender in the first quarter of next year.
Donegal Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh has confirmed the extension plans for LYIT.
“We all want to see our Institutes of Technology and further education colleges deepen linkages and expand options for students to provide the skills they need for a changing world, and in particular now as we continue to live and work through Covid-19,” he said.
“I am pleased to see the deepening of the connections within the Connacht Ulster Alliance between Letterkenny IT, GMIT and IT Sligo as they work towards their goal of establishing a technological university, as well as the strengthening of cross border links in the North-West.
“This investment is significant for these third-level institutions to develop and align courses, push on in the field of research and ultimately progress to technological university status.
"Institutes of Technology have an essential role to play in driving recovery across Ireland’s regions as we continue preparing for the opportunities and challenges of our changing economy.
“I am delighted to see that Letterkenny IT and the School of Tourism in Killybegs will be at the heart of the new Technological University, with the Connacht Ulster Alliance harnessing the wealth and talent of opportunity for our county.”

