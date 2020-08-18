Number of people claiming pandemic payment falls in Donegal

The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Donegal continues to fall.

This week, 7,200 people in the county are receiving the PUP payment this week down from 8,100 last week, August 18.

On May 5, 22,700 people were in receipt of the payment.

Nationally, in the past week, some 9,700 people closed their claim for PUP of which 7,000 reported that they were returning to work. Of those, 7,000 returning to work, some 4,300 are receiving their last payment this week.

As the PUP is a weekly payment paid in arrears, there can be a one week lag in how closures, due to people returning to work, are reflected in the payment data. The reduction in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will, therefore, be reflected in next week’s figures.