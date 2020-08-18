Number of people claiming pandemic payment falls in Donegal

Contact
New update on payments awarded for Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Enhanced Illness Benefit
The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Donegal continues to fall.
This week, 7,200 people in the county are receiving the PUP payment this week down from 8,100 last week, August 18.
On May 5, 22,700 people were in receipt of the payment.
Nationally, in the past week, some 9,700 people closed their claim for PUP of which 7,000 reported that they were returning to work. Of those, 7,000 returning to work, some 4,300 are receiving their last payment this week.
As the PUP is a weekly payment paid in arrears, there can be a one week lag in how closures, due to people returning to work, are reflected in the payment data. The reduction in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will, therefore, be reflected in next week’s figures.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.