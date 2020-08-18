Donegal gardaí appeal for information after vehicles were set alight at tyre centre

Two vehicles were set alight outside a business premises in Bridgend at around 11:30pm on Wednesday, August 12.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson made an appeal for information earlier this morning, Tuesday, August 18.

Its understood that an accelerant was used to start the fire at around at the well-known tyre Centre.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson is urging anyone with any information to contact gardaí in Buncrana at 074 93 20540.