Gas cylinders were stolen from shed outside Donegal home

Gardaí in Castlefin are investigating an incident where an outdoor timber shed was broken into and two gas cylinders were stolen.
The incident occurred at Mullanaboy on Friday, August 14 between 3am and 4.30pm.
Anyone with any information relating to this can call gardaí at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
