Serious garda warning issued following an incident where a woman lost a substantial amount of money in smishing scam

A Donegal woman has lost a substantial amount of money after she fell victim to a new scam which is being described as 'smishing' by gardaí.

The incident took place on Saturday, August 15, between the hours of 4pm and 7.30pm.

The woman received a message which informed her that her bank account had been frozen and that a representative would be in touch with her. She received a text message with the name of the representative which was followed up by a call from said representative. The lady was subsequently asked by the representative during the course of the phone call to insert her card into a card-reader which she duly did. The act resulted in funds being taken from her account.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson said that it is crucial that people do not impart personal banking information over the phone.

"Delete a message if you get something of this nature. If it is an email obviously do not click on the link. And, if something like this does happen to you, we would advise you to contact your bank and indeed contact ourselves, as well," she said.