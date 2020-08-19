Contact

1562146093088

Search our Archive

EXPLAINED | The new Covid-19 public health measures announced by Government

EXPLAINED | The new Covid-19 public health measures announced by Government

EXPLAINED | The new Covid-19 public health measures announced by Government

Reporter:

Reporter

New restrictions are to be introduced across the country in response to the recent spike in cases of Covid-19.

The Cabinet met for over three hours on Tuesday afternoon to consider the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The strict measures, which have been agreed by Government, will remain in place until at least September 13.

These new public health measures come into place immediately.

New restrictions that will remain in place until September 13

  • all businesses should continue to allow remote working where possible
  • if you are having visitors over to your home - you should limit them to 6 people from no more than 3 households
  • outdoor gatherings are to be limited to 15 people
  • restaurants and cafes, including pubs which are currently acting as restaurants, can remain open but with a mandatory closing time of 11.30pm
  • sports events and matches are to revert to behind-closed-doors with no spectators allowed. There should also be strict avoidance of social gatherings before and after games or fixtures
  • indoor training should be limited to 6 people and outdoor training should be limited to 15 people
  • public transport should be avoided where possible
  • if you are travelling in a car or other vehicle with someone from outside your household - it is recommended that you wear a face covering
  • all state bodies with responsibility for monitoring, inspection and compliance will intensify activities on an integrated basis


For those over 70 or who are extremely medically vulnerable, it is asked that you use your individual judgement to:

  • keep the number of people you meet as low as possible. When you do meet people - it should be at a distance of 2 metres and for as short a time as possible
  • avoid public transport where possible
  • shop during designated hours (special times that shops have set up for those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable to safely do their shopping)

A Roadmap for Resilience and Recovery will be published by 13 September which will map out how we balance public health, economic and social aspects of living with Covid-19 in the short to medium term.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie