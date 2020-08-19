Professor issues warning on Covid-19 during the course of RTÉ interview

The number of Covid-19 cases could rise to a level that is unsustainable unless people move collectively and firmly to prevent further transmission the Chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group has warned.

Professor Philip Nolan issued the warning during an interview on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, earlier today.

He said that there has been "a slow but very particular rise" in the level of disease in the population and Covid-19 has spread from workplaces to households and into the community adding that community transmission has doubled over the last ten days.

Stem the spread

Prof Nolan said that although the rate of growth is slower than at the previous critical juncture in late February and early March, it is still too fast and we must now limit our social contacts and stem the spread of the virus.

He said there was an understandable spread of Covid-19 at the beginning of July because "largely through forgetfulness, not complacency" people were less careful with hand hygiene and social distancing.

Prof Nolan said the core message from Government and NHPET remains the same - we are at a critical juncture - and it is essential that we all abide by the public health messages of social distancing and hand hygiene.

He explained that there have been several hundred cases reported in the last seven days and of those cases, some are known to be associated with outbreaks, but it is not yet clear if a significant proportion are linked to an outbreak or contact.

He said the decision to limit an indoor gathering to six people is simply a trade off in risk, saying we must establish a cut-off that allows people to have a reasonable level of social contact that allows people to stay human but that also reduces the risk of transmission.

