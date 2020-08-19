Council to close Donegal car park over storm surge fears

Contact
The car park at the pier in Donegal town is to close on Thursday and Friday
The car park at the pier in Donegal town is to close on different occasions on Thursday and Friday due to fears over storm surges associated with Storm Ellen.
The approaching storm has seen red and orange weather alerts in some parts of the country and a yellow alert covering Donegal.
The risk of flooding at the car park has caused Donegal County Council to announce four closures on Thursday and Friday to coincide with high tides.
The car park will be closed on Thursday from 6am to 9am and from 6.15pm to 9.15pm and again on Friday from 6.45am to 9.45am and from 7pm to 10pm.
