Coast Guard issues warning to public as Storm Ellen approaches

The Coast Guard is strongly advising the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and piers during storm conditions.

As well as the severe winds associated with the approaching Storm Ellen, there will be spring tides approaching highest astronomical tide in all coastal areas, the Coast Guard said.

Met Éireann has already issued a status red warning for Cork and a status orange wind warning for Munster, Galway and Mayo stating that Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.

Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.

That warning is in place from 9pm on Wednesday until noon on Thursday

A status yellow warning for the whole country is in place from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.