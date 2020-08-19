Griffith College and Central Bank of Ireland Scholarship Programme Opens for Applications

Independent third-level institution, Griffith College and Central Bank of Ireland have opened their annual scholarship programme to this year’s Leaving Cert graduates nationwide.

The programme offers a four-year contract for four students to earn over €26,000 per annum working full-time at the Central Bank, while undertaking a fully funded part-time business degree at Griffith College.

The scholarship programme is now open to applicants who have finished school this year and would be due to start third-level or commence employment in September 2020.

Four successful students can now enrol on a business or accounting and finance degree at Griffith College while commencing full-time roles with the Central Bank in October. 14 students have taken part in the programme to date, which is now in its third year.

Seamus Fitzpatrick, Head of Faculty at Griffith College, said: ‘Griffith College is committed to nurturing strong relationships with industry to ensure our students have the skills and competencies that are required by industry and that are vital for employment. This scholarship with the Central Bank of Ireland is a demonstration of this close collaboration. It presents a rare opportunity for students to earn an immediate entry-level salary in a reliable and trustworthy institution while at the same time acquiring an internationally recognised third-level qualification. We are particularly happy to launch this scholarship for this term to provide some certainty and continuity to school leavers in what is a very uncertain market.’

Central Bank Director of Human Resources, Liz Joyce said: “The successful students will have an opportunity to make their mark in a progressive, multi-faceted organisation at the heart of the financial system, while also completing a three-year part time degree. We are delighted to partner with Griffith College on this initiative. It is our ambition that these students will progress to successful, long-term careers with the Central Bank.”

The Central Bank is committed to being an organisation that recognises the value of diversity among its people, and where all employees feel included and valued irrespective and indeed because of their differences.

Students who wish to apply for the scholarship should have completed their Leaving Certificate (or equivalent) and meet the entry criteria for an honours degree programme.

Applications are open until 26th August 2020 at www.centralbank.ie/scholarship