STORM ELLEN: Trees blocking roads and thousands without electricity

There is a status orange gale warning this evening and a 4.05m high tide at 7pm. Doesn't sound like good conditions for a club swim. The tide can really pound the rocks at Mountcharles when its blowy.
Thousands of homes and businesses were left without power as Storm Ellen battered the Donegal coast overnight.
While electricity has been restored in a number of areas, around 2,500 properties are still without power in Derrybeg. ESB Networks estimate that it could be late afternoon before service is restored.
There are also numerous reports coming in of trees down around the county. These include the Old Laghey Road near Donegal Town; the main road at Mountcharles; and between Bridgetown and the Naomh Brid pitch.
Localised coastal flooding is also expected with this morning's high tide.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution as there is still a risk of falling trees and branches. The Status Yellow warning expires this morning but Met Eireann is warning of unseasonably high winds and heavy rain until Friday at 9pm.
