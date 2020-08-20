Met Éireann issues further weather warnings for Donegal for the coming days

Storm Ellen may have been and gone but the unseasonable weather in Donegal and across the country is far from over.

Met Eireann has issued a number of weather warnings for the county over the next few days.

A Status Yellow warning for rain applies to Donegal and the entire country from 5pm on Thursday to 5am on Friday. The national weather forecaster is warning that thunderstorms and squally downpours will bring a risk of spot flooding.

A Status Yellow wind warning applies to Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork, Kerry and Waterford. While this does not include Donegal, Met Eireann is further warning of unseasonably high winds and damaging gusts across the entire country until Friday evening at 9pm.

According to Met Eireann: "Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas."

There is a risk of flooding, particularly in coastal areas due to the combination spring tides, high winds and heavy rainfall.

There is also a Status Yellow marine warning in place for southerly gales on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. Winds will reach strong gale force for a time on northern coasts.

A Status Yellow environmental warning is in place across the country with weather conditions favourable to the spread of blight throughout the week.