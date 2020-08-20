Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Met Éireann issues further weather warnings for Donegal for the coming days

Storm Ellen has passed but the unseasonal weather is far from over

Unseasonable weather to hit Donegal

Further unseasonable weather set to hit Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Storm Ellen may have been and gone but the unseasonable weather in Donegal and across the country is far from over.

Met Eireann has issued a number of weather warnings for the county over the next few days.

A Status Yellow warning for rain applies to Donegal and the entire country from 5pm on Thursday to 5am on Friday. The national weather forecaster is warning that thunderstorms and squally downpours will bring a risk of spot flooding. 

A Status Yellow wind warning applies to Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork, Kerry and Waterford. While this does not include Donegal, Met Eireann is further warning of unseasonably high winds and damaging gusts across the entire country until Friday evening at 9pm. 

According to Met Eireann: "Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas."

There is a risk of flooding, particularly in coastal areas due to the combination spring tides, high winds and heavy rainfall.

There is also a Status Yellow marine warning in place for southerly gales on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. Winds will reach strong gale force for a time on northern coasts.

A Status Yellow environmental warning is in place across the country with weather conditions favourable to the spread of blight throughout the week.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie