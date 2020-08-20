Sadness as only one whale survives the night after a group became stranded on a Donegal beach

Contact
Photograph courtesy of Thomas and Louise Coleman
One solitary whale has survived the night after a pod became stranded on Rossnowlagh beach yesterday morning. It is understood that seven whales died overnight.
One whale seen here lifting its head to breathe has refloated itself and swam out with the incoming tide. We are cautiously optimistic it will make it out but IWDG will standby and check to see if it restrands. Video by Nicola Coyle/IWDG pic.twitter.com/8NRzsBPBQu— Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) August 19, 2020
Members of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) are urging the large number of people who are making their way to the beach to see and to take selfies with the surviving whale to keep a safe distance and to respectful and allow their trained members to do their job.
We are receiving upsetting news from our first responders on site in Donegal that crowds are forming to take selfies with the only alive northern bottlenose whale. We ask people to keep a safe distance from the whale, and, urge people to respect the whale and our IWDG members.— Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) August 19, 2020
Members of Donegal County Council and the Garda Siochána are en route to set up a barrier and people are being asked to please respect it. People are being thanked for their continued support.
