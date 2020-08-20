Donegal's disadvantaged students urged to apply for free laptop

Third level students in Donegal are encouraged to apply for a laptop if they feel they are disadvantaged.

The laptops have been made available under a scheme announced by Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris to help with remote learning and bridge the digital divide.

The scheme was announced some weeks back, but Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) is urging people to get their applications in.

She said: "A number of weeks ago, the Government provided €15 million to purchase laptops and iPads to help with remote learning and to bridge the digital divide.

"The Department of Higher Education has ordered almost 17,000 Dell laptops which will now be distributed across our universities, our Institutes of Technology, our ETB’s and a number of Solas funded colleges also.

"Anyone who needs a laptop and feels they fall into the criteria of disadvantaged student should apply to their college to the Student Services office and they will process your application."