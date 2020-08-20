Another Donegal GAA Club has suspended all activities due to suspected case of Covid-19

Contact
Donegal club suspends activities due to suspectec case of Covid-19
CLG Naomh Muire has announced the suspension of all club activities until further notice.
The club has confirmed that this is due to a suspected case of Covid-19 within the club.
CLG Naomh Muire is following all guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all members and their families.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Irish Heart Foundation has urged people caring for stroke survivors to apply immediately for a six-week free counselling service which gives them the ability to look after themselves
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.