Reports of road traffic collision on busy Donegal road

Accident at Mountcharles bypass
Motorists in south Donegal are advised that a road traffic collision has occurred at the Mountcharles bypass.
According to local reports, the crash happened at towards the lower entrance to the village.
No further information is available at present.
There are already significant delays being experienced on the Donegal Town to Killybegs road due to roadworks. Motorists are advised that further delays are likely.
