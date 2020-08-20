COVID-19: Three more cases confirmed in Donegal

The number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal has risen by three and now stands at 508, according to latest figures released by the Department of Health.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with Covid-19 has died.

As of midnight Wednesday 19 August, the HPSC has been notified of 136 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 27,676 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,776.

The breakdown of county-by-county figures as of midnight on Tuesday, August 18, shows an increase of three for the number of cases in Donegal which brings the number to 508.

There is no change in the figures for Sligo (156) or Leitrim (850).

Aside from Dublin (+15), the other counties showing notable increases along with Donegal were Tipperary (+6), Kildare (+4), Louth (+3) and Kilkenny (+3).

Of the cases notified today:

54 are men / 81 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

57 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 are in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 12 in Kilkenny, 11 in Tipperary, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Meath and the remaining 14 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "The core message from NPHET this week is to limit your social networks.

"Stick to a limit of 6 people from no more than 3 households indoors, and 15 people outdoors. Risk assess your environment and do not stay if it doesn’t feel safe. Remember that the virus wants large groups to gather together in order to spread. Do not give it the opportunity. We can continue to suppress this disease in Ireland by working together and staying apart."