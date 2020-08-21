McConalogue in running for vacant cabinet post

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue is once again in contention for the position of Minister for Agriculture following the resignation of Dara Calleary.

Mr Calleary resigned after he apologised for his attendance at an event in Clifden, Co Galway, with 80 other people on Wednesday night which appeared to breach Covid-19 restrictions.

The Mayo TD is the second agriculture minister the government has lost in its short life.

Just last month Barry Cowen was sacked by Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the fallout from the controversy over a drink-driving conviction.

Mr McConalogue, who was appointed Minister of State with responsibility for law reform in July, was linked with the agriculture portfolio with Mr Cowen was sacked. He was also believed to be in the running for the position when the new government was formed.

The Inishowen Fianna Fáil TD is from a farming background and has served as the party's agriculture spokesman.