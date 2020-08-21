Donegal senator apologies for attending event which led to Calleary resignation

Donegal senator Niall Blaney has apologised for his attendance at the social event which has led to the resignation of Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary.

The Fianna Fáil senator was one of those in attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, Co Galway on Wednesday.

Mr Calleary resigned after apologising for taking part in the event with 80 people which appears to have been in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. New measures were announced by the Government on Tuesday to deal with an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, Mr Blaney said he is “sincerely sorry for this error in judgement”.

“Earlier in the week I attended the Oireachtas golf outing, given the updated public health advice I should not have attended the dinner," he said in the statement.

"I am sincerely sorry for this error in judgement and apologise unreservedly. I am very conscious of the enormous effort by people to battle this virus and keep everyone safe. My attendance was therefore wrong and I apologise.”

The Irish Examiner reported last night that 81 people were at the dinner with guests, who included EU commissioner Phil Hogan, split into two separate rooms.

Indoor gatherings have been restricted to 50 people since late June.

The restrictions announced on Tuesday allow only weddings and artistic and cultural events to have groups of up to 50. The latest regulations also say tables in restaurants should not exceed six people from no more than three households.



