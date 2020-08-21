Dive survey inspections of Donegal County Council pier structures

Contact
Divers will be in action around Donegal's piers and harbours in September
As part of Donegal County Council’s maintenance and management of its piers and harbour facilities, dive survey inspections of pier pile supports will be undertaken during September 2020 at the following locations: Magheraroarty; Greencastle; Teelin; Burtonport; Malin Head – Portmore; Bunbeg; Kerrykeel; Buncrana; Woodquarter; Ballyworiskey; Portsalon; Arranmore and Rathmullan
All necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process.
The work will be completed by Irish Sea Contractors and shall be supervised by Donegal County Council.
